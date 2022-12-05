Point72 Europe London LLP Buys Shares of 56,694 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000. Raymond James makes up about 1.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Raymond James by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $2,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

NYSE:RJF traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,705. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

