Point72 Europe London LLP Has $16.10 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises about 3.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $16,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.08.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

MTB stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.65. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

