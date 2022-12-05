Point72 Europe London LLP Increases Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.11% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 191.5% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.9% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after buying an additional 837,473 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOOF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 1.2 %

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,351. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.