Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 347,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,000. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 2.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after buying an additional 807,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of FITB traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

