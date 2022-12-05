Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,716 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

HST stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.27. 22,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339,494. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.