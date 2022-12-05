Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $7.77 Million in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 108,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth $776,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 12,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 106.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $3.20 on Monday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile



Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

