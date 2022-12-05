Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262,200 shares during the period. BRF accounts for about 5.5% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in BRF were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 2,443.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 421.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,631,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 35.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 493,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 55.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,195,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 425,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. 73,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,147. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

BRF Profile

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.