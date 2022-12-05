Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,100 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 21.0% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 1.48% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $60,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.10. 88,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,634. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

