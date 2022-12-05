PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $511,459.32 and $11.56 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00449821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00036765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00021999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018699 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

