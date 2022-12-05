PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Decreased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic comprises about 1.5% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,745,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $47.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.