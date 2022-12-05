Powell Industries (POWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) will be posting its 9/30/2022 quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. Analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Powell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %
POWL opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $309.87 million, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.19.
Powell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.57%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.
