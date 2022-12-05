Powell Industries (POWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) will be posting its 9/30/2022 quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. Analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

POWL opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $309.87 million, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.57%.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

