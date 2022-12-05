PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,347,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PPG traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

