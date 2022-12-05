Prana Capital Management LP Acquires 94,927 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,927 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 48.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 710,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5,133.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 508,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 499,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

