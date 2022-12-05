Prana Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $148.94 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

