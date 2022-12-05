Prana Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 125,676 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,592,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in CoStar Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 359,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group stock opened at $83.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

