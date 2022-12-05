Prana Capital Management LP Buys 21,812 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,812 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up 1.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $20,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $144.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.83 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

