Prana Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 21,876 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $45,589,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,137,000 after buying an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,614,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,891,000 after buying an additional 42,194 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $12,334,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

