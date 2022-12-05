Prana Capital Management LP Invests $11.28 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 193,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $10,210,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 345.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,625,000 after buying an additional 274,258 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 89.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 305,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,804,000 after buying an additional 143,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 302.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 131,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $59.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

