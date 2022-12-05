Prana Capital Management LP Invests $27.64 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,639,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $360.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.