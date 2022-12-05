Prana Capital Management LP Sells 116,733 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,733 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for 1.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $24,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $119.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.