Prana Capital Management LP Sells 302,368 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,368 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after buying an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $22,862,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $201.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

