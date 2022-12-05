Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 105 ($1.26) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 150 ($1.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock traded up GBX 1.28 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 113.98 ($1.36). 1,193,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,188. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 95.75 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.60 ($1.84). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 945.83.

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Primary Health Properties

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.46%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Steven Owen bought 28,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £29,961.36 ($35,843.23).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

