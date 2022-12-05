Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 105 ($1.26) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 150 ($1.79).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Primary Health Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Primary Health Properties stock traded up GBX 1.28 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 113.98 ($1.36). 1,193,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,188. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 95.75 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.60 ($1.84). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 945.83.
Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Primary Health Properties
In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Steven Owen bought 28,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £29,961.36 ($35,843.23).
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
