Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Insider Acquires £3,000 in Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Rupert Labrum bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,588.95).
Primorus Investments Stock Down 3.3 %
PRIM opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of £4.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. Primorus Investments plc has a one year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.40 ($0.05).
About Primorus Investments
Recommended Stories
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.