Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Insider Acquires £3,000 in Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Rupert Labrum bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,588.95).

Primorus Investments Stock Down 3.3 %

PRIM opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of £4.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. Primorus Investments plc has a one year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.40 ($0.05).

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

