Prom (PROM) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00027692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $86.00 million and $9.01 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.47132089 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,322,964.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

