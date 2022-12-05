Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Shares Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) by 159.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950,971 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 9.66% of Pyxis Oncology worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 229,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

