QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,116,184 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $66,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after buying an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

QCOM stock opened at $125.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

