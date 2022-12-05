Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock Holdings Raised by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 633,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,158 shares during the quarter. Qualtrics International comprises about 5.4% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Qualtrics International by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Qualtrics International by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

