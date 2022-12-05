Quant Market Cap Tops $1.55 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $128.01 or 0.00742981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $31.45 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.93 or 0.05923670 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00505669 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.99 or 0.30490663 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
