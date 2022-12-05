Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $8.45. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.