Radio Caca Tops One Day Volume of $6.28 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $72.97 million and $6.28 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

