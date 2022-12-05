RAMP Self Reported Market Cap Tops $9.81 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, RAMP has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $13,931.68 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

