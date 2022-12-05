Raymond James Boosts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$0.30

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 48.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.84.

Goodfood Market stock traded up C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$43.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.05. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$4.87.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

