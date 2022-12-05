Raymond James Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

CRM stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 516.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

