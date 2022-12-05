Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,064 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Realty Income worth $64,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 79.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE O opened at $62.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

