Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AMMO (POWW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AMMO (NASDAQ: POWW) recently:

12/1/2022 – AMMO was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/16/2022 – AMMO had its price target lowered by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – AMMO was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

11/15/2022 – AMMO had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $5.00.

AMMO Stock Performance

Shares of POWW opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $256.04 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,652,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after buying an additional 85,151 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 48,711 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 8.5% during the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

