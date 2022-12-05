Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tenaris (TS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tenaris (NYSE: TS):
- 11/28/2022 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/18/2022 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2022 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/15/2022 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/13/2022 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Tenaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Tenaris Price Performance
TS traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.52. 2,371,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Tenaris Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $1,937,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Tenaris by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 332,385 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
