Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tenaris (TS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tenaris (NYSE: TS):

11/28/2022 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/18/2022 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/15/2022 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/13/2022 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

10/12/2022 – Tenaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tenaris Price Performance

TS traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.52. 2,371,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Tenaris SA alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $1,937,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Tenaris by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 332,385 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.