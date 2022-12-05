Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HP (HPQ)

HP (NYSE: HPQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2022 – HP was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/24/2022 – HP was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Cfra.

11/23/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – HP was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – HP is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,861,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,126,016. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

