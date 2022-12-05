Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN):

11/28/2022 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

11/21/2022 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2022 – Wynn Resorts is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $75.00.

11/10/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Wynn Resorts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,970. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,398 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

