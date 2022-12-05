Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Purchases $18,136.23 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director John S. Bolton bought 9,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $18,136.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 209,023 shares in the company, valued at $420,136.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Redwire Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RDW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 112,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redwire by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 74,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

