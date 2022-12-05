Reef (REEF) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Reef (REEF) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $66.02 million and $14.87 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009609 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.93 or 0.05923670 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00505669 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Reef

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,740,371,634 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

