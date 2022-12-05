Relay Token (RELAY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $6.87 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

