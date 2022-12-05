ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Bought by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,172,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311,920 shares during the quarter. ReNew Energy Global makes up 1.6% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 3.04% of ReNew Energy Global worth $78,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $6,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 129,147 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.10 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.