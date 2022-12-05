Repertoire Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Repertoire Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,064 shares during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group makes up approximately 4.5% of Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Repertoire Partners LP owned about 2.66% of Ambac Financial Group worth $13,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 592,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,681. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $721.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMBC shares. Compass Point started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

