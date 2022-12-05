Repertoire Partners LP Has $1.50 Million Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Repertoire Partners LP reduced its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet makes up 0.5% of Repertoire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB stock remained flat at $14.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,395. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,368,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

