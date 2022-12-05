Repertoire Partners LP Makes New Investment in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,948,000 after buying an additional 675,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 560,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 222,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in First Advantage by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,708,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 438,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

First Advantage Stock Down 3.2 %

First Advantage stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. 758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,003. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.95 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

