Repertoire Partners LP Makes New Investment in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after buying an additional 75,508 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,135. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.