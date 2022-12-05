Repertoire Partners LP Purchases Shares of 227,566 Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Skillsoft makes up about 0.3% of Repertoire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Repertoire Partners LP owned 0.14% of Skillsoft as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter worth $10,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter worth $3,264,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 407.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 565,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter worth $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

SKIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 3,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Skillsoft Corp. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $11.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.24. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKIL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

