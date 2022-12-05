Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.03. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $8.05.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
