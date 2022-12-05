Reviewing Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) & Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Curaleaf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.57 -$16.95 million ($0.84) -3.52 Curaleaf $1.21 billion 3.71 -$101.73 million ($0.18) -40.28

Ayr Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayr Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ayr Wellness and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 6 0 2.86 Curaleaf 0 1 8 0 2.89

Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $22.05, suggesting a potential upside of 644.93%. Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 63.22%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Curaleaf.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -13.16% -11.20% -6.01% Curaleaf -9.72% -7.08% -3.70%

Summary

Curaleaf beats Ayr Wellness on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of November 1, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 52 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. It offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. The company also provides hemp-based CBD products. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 134 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites in 22 states of the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

