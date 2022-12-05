Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 21.8 %

Shares of RIGL opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. The company had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

